Oct. 20: South Dakota reporting 28 more COVID-19 deaths in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - Health officials in South Dakota are reporting a decrease in active COVID-19 cases.

The South Dakota Department of Health says active cases went from 6,735 to 5,723 in the last week.

Since Oct. 13, there have been 2,217 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, bringing South Dakota's total to 151,554. Of those cases, 143,626 have recovered.

The number of South Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus is at 200. Last Wednesday the total was at 207. Overall, 7,729 people have been hospitalized in South Dakota because of COVID-19.

Twenty-eight new virus-related deaths were reported this last week, bringing the state's death toll to 2,205.

South Dakota health officials are reporting 443,187 South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, with 376,330 residents fully vaccinated. This means 57.21% of the state's 12 and older population has been fully vaccinated.

