Public input wanted for mountain biking trails, summer tubing at Cone Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City is changing gears at Cone Park to get year-round use out of the area.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is currently raising $2 million for a mountain bike trail system at the popular winter spot.



Parks and Recreation received $1 million from the Chesterman Family Foundation and the city is providing $700,000, according to John Byrnes with the department. Now, the project needs to fundraise $300,000 from the public.

"We just really wanted to emphasize using it year-round because it sits here empty in the summer. The whole idea is this is going to be free, at no cost to the public. It is an unbelievable amenity that we're going to get to build right here in Sioux City," said John Byrnes, Recreation Supervisor with Sioux City Parks and Recreation.

The city is also planning to offer summer tubing. Byrnes said these projects promote tourism to Siouxland.

"We've heard from people all over the place that they want to see this and see it done well. Like I said, it's not just Sioux City, this is going to be something that will literally... there's not a lot like this in our region. So people are going to be coming from all over the place, it's going to boost tourism in Sioux City. And we, as residents, get to use it all the time right here in our backyards," said Byrnes.

Input is wanted on what the public wants to see out of the two projects by Sunday, Oct. 24. Click here for more information and how to comment.