Rain to move out as the chill sticks around

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The colder weather moved in today with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The storm system with its rain will be moving out tonight as we cool things down into the upper 30s.

Thursday won’t be as windy and we’ll see at least some clearing take place as highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

We could see some areas of frost return by Thursday night and Friday day morning as lows dip into the low to mid 30s despite a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday will stay a bit below average as well with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Frost will be possible yet again Friday night into Saturday morning with lows heading into the low 30s.

I'll take a closer look at what this weekend's weather will give us tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.