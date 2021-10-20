Rep. Randy Feenstra announces 2022 re-election campaign

HULL, IA (KTIV) -- Congressman Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, announced Wednesday morning he is running for re-election of Iowa's 4th congressional district for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Feenstra, a freshman in Congress, was elected in the November 2020 General Election after beating Democrat J.D. Scholten with 62% of the votes.

Republican Steve King previously held the seat. Feenstra advanced in the Republican primary after beating King.

Feenstra served three terms in the Iowa State Senate for District 2. He currently serves on the House Agriculture Committee, the Science, Space and Technology Committee, and the Budget Committee.

He is endorsed by U.S. Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds among others.