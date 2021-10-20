Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there. That is according to the New York Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” The newspaper didn’t say why those people had requested anonymity. The newspaper said the Westchester County district attorney’s office has subpoenaed the Trump National Golf Club and the town handling its taxes, Ossining. The probe appears to focus in part on whether the former president’s company submitted misleading valuations on the course. The district attorney’s office declined to comment. The Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.