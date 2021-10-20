Russia’s daily coronavirus deaths mount to another high

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s coronavirus deaths have surged to another daily record as soaring infections prompted the Cabinet to suggest declaring a nonworking week to stem contagion. The government task force on Wednesday reported 1,028 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That brought the total death toll to 226,353 — by far the highest in Europe. Amid a spike in infections and deaths, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova suggested introducing a nonworking period starting Oct. 30 and extending through the following week, when four of seven days already are state holidays. The proposal is yet to be authorized by Russian President Vladimir Putin.