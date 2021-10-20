SBL takes down Red Oak, Gehlen Catholic crushes Trinity Christian as region play continues.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The region volleyball tournaments are getting into full swing with some classes already in the semifinals.

The Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors were matched up against Red Oak in their semifinal matchup.

The Warriors trounced the Tigers winning in straight sets.

No set was a blowout though for SBL. The first set actually went into extra points as the Warriors picked up a 27-25 victory.

Set 2 was close but SBL once again came out on top in that one 25-23. Then the Warriors came out and ran past Red Oak in the third set 25-17 to secure a region championship birth.

SBL will face off against Sioux Center in the Class 3A Region 1 championship match on October 26th.

Also in action the Gehlen Catholic Jays who also picked up a victory in straight sets against Trinity Christian.

The Jays cruised through the first and second sets winning 25-6 and 25-4.

The third set saw a little more competition from Trinity Christian but the Jays still won comfortably 25-14.

Gehlen will play MMCRU in the Class 1A Region 1 semifinal matchup on October 25th.

Other Area Scores:

Akron-Westfield 3 Remsen St. Mary's 0

Central Lyon 3 Sibley-Ocheyedan 1

Hinton 3 West Monona 0

Kuemper Catholic 3 North Union 0

MMCRU 3 South O'Brien 0

Newell-Fonda 3 St. Edmond 0

Ridge View 3 Lawton-Bronson 0

Boyden Hull 3 H-M-S 0

Sheldon 3 Spirit Lake 1

Sioux Center 3 Cherokee 1

South Central Calhoun 3 Manson NW Webster 0

Unity Christian 3 Greene County 0

Western Christian 3 Rock Valley 0

Westwood 3 Kingsley Pierson 0