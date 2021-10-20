Sioux City Police investigating shots fired on Douglas Street

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police were called to Douglas Street Wednesday afternoon for shots fired.

Police say at about 3 p.m. two vehicles stopped in the 1600 block of Douglas Street. The occupants of the two vehicles reportedly had a verbal confrontation, during which up to six shots were fired. After the shots were fired, both vehicles left the area.

Police say at this time there are no reports of any cars or buildings being struck. No injuries have been confirmed at this time either.

Officers have located one of the vehicles involved in the shooting and are questioning the occupants about the incident.