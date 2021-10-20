Sioux City Police to crackdown on abandoned vehicles on city streets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV0 - Police in Sioux City are cracking down on abandoned vehicles parked on city streets.

In an effort to help the city's Streets Division before the snow starts to fall, police will target vehicles that are "disabled or obviously inoperable," vehicles that don't have license plates, or current registration, and recreational vehicles, boats, trailers, and other equipment that are in violation of city parking ordinances.

The goal? Remove problem vehicles from the streets before they become snow bound and are more difficult to remove for proper street clearing.