South Africa starts vaccinations for those aged 12 to 17

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa has started giving COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years, with a goal of inoculating at least 6 million people from this age group. The country is trying to increase its rate of vaccinations which is running behind the target of 300,000 daily shots. Currently, South Africa is administering about 185,000 doses per day. South Africa will be giving just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine to the young age group, according to recommendations from the committee which advises the government on its COVID-19 strategy. Until now, only people 18 years and older could be vaccinated and South Africa has fully vaccinated more than 11 million of its 60 million people.