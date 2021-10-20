Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17
Ainsworth def. South Loup, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23
Amherst def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13
Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-13
Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20
Blair def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23
Blue Hill def. Loomis, 13-25, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25
Centura def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-14, 25-6
Chase County def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Columbus Scotus def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8
Conestoga def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13
Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 18-25, 25-13, 28-26
Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13
Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21
Howells/Dodge def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20
Lexington def. Adams Central, 25-22, 25-18
Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14
Mead def. Raymond Central, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-6
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-12
Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23
Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17
Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-15
Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-12
Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-17
Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 28-26, 25-18
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9
Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15
Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23
Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-9, 25-11
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 23-25, 25-9, 25-11
Twin Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15
Brady Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 29-27, 25-18
Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15
Brady def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23
Broken Bow Invitational=
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-17
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-14
Championship=
Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-13
Concordia Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-14
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-14
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 30-28
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Exeter/Milligan def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10
Consolation=
East Butler def. Nebraska Lutheran, 2-0
Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-15
Third Place=
Cross County def. Meridian, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18
Elm Creek Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-21, 26-24
North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 25-9, 25-17
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20
Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16
Consolation Semifinal=
Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Semifinal=
Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-23, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Johnson-Brock Triangular=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-23
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 25-19
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Wynot def. Ponca, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22
Third Place=
Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18
Leyton Tournament=
Leyton def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-14
Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-13
Third Place=
South Platte def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-11
Madison Triangular=
Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-10, 25-6
Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-9
Schuyler def. Madison, 26-24, 25-12
Metro Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-9
Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-6
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue West def. Millard West, 12-25, 25-22, 25-12
Gretna def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-21, 28-26
Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-22
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13
Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Semifinal=
Battle Creek def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19
Pierce def. Guardian Angels, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23
Nebraska Christian Triangular=
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-10
Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-5, 25-10
Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 25-19
Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Omaha Christian Academy def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place=
College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 4-25, 25-16, 25-11
Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
Semifinal=
Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 27-25, 17-25, 25-15
Elkhorn Valley def. Stuart, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-11
Norris Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-12
Norris def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-19
Norris def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-17, 25-9
Omaha Gross Triangular=
Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-7, 25-9
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-9
Pawnee City Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-22
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22
Plattsmouth Triangular=
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-17
Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16
Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-20
Potter-Dix Triangular=
Creek Valley def. Hyannis, 25-23, 26-24
Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 28-30, 25-18
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-23, 26-24
Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Cambridge, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23
Semifinal=
Cambridge def. Alma, 27-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21
Third Place=
Alma def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13
Sandhills Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Burwell, 25-16, 12-25, 25-23
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-14, 25-19
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-14
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Consolation=
Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-22
Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-13
Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-18
Semifinal=
Fairbury def. Sutton, 25-16, 25-23, 8-25, 25-18
Superior def. Thayer Central, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20
Tri County Triangular=
Southern def. Sterling, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19
Southern def. Tri County, 25-9, 17-25, 25-21
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21
