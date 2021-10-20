Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:00 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Holdrege, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17

Ainsworth def. South Loup, 26-24, 27-25, 25-23

Amherst def. Gothenburg, 18-25, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22, 15-13

Archbishop Bergan def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-23, 25-12, 25-13

Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20

Blair def. Nebraska City, 27-25, 25-23, 25-23

Blue Hill def. Loomis, 13-25, 25-15, 25-20, 27-25

Centura def. Ravenna, 25-20, 25-14, 25-6

Chase County def. Hershey, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Columbus Scotus def. Hastings St. Cecilia, 23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18, 15-8

Conestoga def. Fort Calhoun, 25-20, 25-14, 25-18

Elkhorn North def. Ralston, 25-8, 25-10, 25-13

Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-20, 18-25, 25-13, 28-26

Elmwood-Murdock def. Freeman, 25-19, 25-11, 25-15

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-19, 25-16, 25-13

Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-12, 25-9, 25-14

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-14, 25-17

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21

Howells/Dodge def. North Bend Central, 25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-16, 15-13

Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-18, 18-25, 25-22, 25-20

Lexington def. Adams Central, 25-22, 25-18

Lutheran High Northeast def. Stanton, 25-21, 25-15, 25-14

Mead def. Raymond Central, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-6

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Elm Creek, 25-19, 25-12

Oakland-Craig def. Clarkson/Leigh, 25-21, 25-22, 25-23

Ogallala def. North Platte, 25-21, 25-22, 25-17

Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-18, 25-15

Sandhills Valley def. Arthur County, 25-22, 25-10, 25-12

Shelton def. Kenesaw, 25-21, 17-25, 27-25, 25-17

Sidney def. Gering, 25-16, 28-26, 25-18

Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9

Wisner-Pilger def. Twin River, 25-12, 25-12, 25-15

Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-12, 25-13, 25-23

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-9, 25-11

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 23-25, 25-9, 25-11

Twin Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-20, 25-15

Brady Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 29-27, 25-18

Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-15

Brady def. Hi-Line, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23

Broken Bow Invitational=

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 25-7, 25-17

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Mullen, 25-16, 25-14

Championship=

Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-22, 25-13

Concordia Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-23, 25-14

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-14

Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 30-28

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Exeter/Milligan def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 20-25, 25-23, 22-25, 26-24, 15-10

Consolation=

East Butler def. Nebraska Lutheran, 2-0

Shelby/Rising City def. Giltner, 25-17, 25-15

Third Place=

Cross County def. Meridian, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 25-18

Elm Creek Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Sutherland, 25-21, 26-24

North Platte St. Patrick’s def. Sutherland, 25-9, 25-17

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Fremont def. Norfolk, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20

Lincoln Pius X def. Grand Island, 25-21, 25-23, 25-16

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln North Star, 25-20, 25-12, 25-16

Consolation Semifinal=

Grand Island def. Norfolk, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Semifinal=

Lincoln Pius X def. Fremont, 25-11, 25-23, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln East, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Johnson-Brock Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-17, 25-23

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 25-23, 25-19

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Wynot def. Ponca, 21-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-22

Third Place=

Wakefield def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18

Leyton Tournament=

Leyton def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-14

Sedgwick County, Colo. def. South Platte, 25-17, 25-13

Third Place=

South Platte def. Minatare, 25-15, 25-11

Madison Triangular=

Humphrey St. Francis def. Madison, 25-10, 25-6

Humphrey St. Francis def. Schuyler, 25-17, 25-9

Schuyler def. Madison, 26-24, 25-12

Metro Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Millard North def. Omaha North, 25-3, 25-9

Omaha Burke def. Omaha South, 25-9, 25-6

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue West def. Millard West, 12-25, 25-22, 25-12

Gretna def. Papillion-LaVista, 25-21, 28-26

Omaha Westside def. Elkhorn South, 25-27, 25-19, 25-14

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-22

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic def. Boone Central, 25-14, 25-14, 25-13

Wayne def. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Semifinal=

Battle Creek def. Crofton, 22-25, 25-19, 25-19

Pierce def. Guardian Angels, 25-14, 25-23, 25-23

Nebraska Christian Triangular=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-12, 25-10

Nebraska Christian def. Central City, 25-5, 25-10

Nebraska Christian def. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 25-17, 25-19

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Omaha Christian Academy def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

College View Academy def. Parkview Christian, 4-25, 25-16, 25-11

Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

Semifinal=

Elgin Public/Pope John def. St. Mary’s, 26-24, 27-25, 17-25, 25-15

Elkhorn Valley def. Stuart, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 14-25, 15-11

Norris Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-12

Norris def. Beatrice, 25-10, 25-19

Norris def. Lincoln Lutheran, 25-17, 25-9

Omaha Gross Triangular=

Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-18, 25-23

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-7, 25-9

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-14, 25-9

Pawnee City Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-10, 25-22

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22

Plattsmouth Triangular=

Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-13, 25-17

Douglas County West def. Plattsmouth, 25-16, 18-25, 25-16

Plattsmouth def. Louisville, 25-16, 25-20

Potter-Dix Triangular=

Creek Valley def. Hyannis, 25-23, 26-24

Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 25-16, 28-30, 25-18

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-23, 26-24

Republican Plains Activity Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Cambridge, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23

Semifinal=

Cambridge def. Alma, 27-25, 16-25, 25-21, 25-21

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-15, 25-10, 25-21

Third Place=

Alma def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-22, 25-13, 25-13

Sandhills Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Burwell, 25-16, 12-25, 25-23

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-14, 25-19

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-23, 25-14

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Consolation=

Centennial def. Sandy Creek, 25-14, 25-22

Milford def. Fillmore Central, 25-18, 25-13

Wilber-Clatonia def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-18

Semifinal=

Fairbury def. Sutton, 25-16, 25-23, 8-25, 25-18

Superior def. Thayer Central, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-20

Tri County Triangular=

Southern def. Sterling, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19

Southern def. Tri County, 25-9, 17-25, 25-21

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 20-25, 25-21

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

