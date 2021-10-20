Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Central def. Mitchell, 19-25, 25-8, 25-19, 25-27, 15-11
Alcester-Hudson def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-13, 25-11, 25-19
Arlington def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-19, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15
Baltic def. Howard, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17
Belle Fourche def. St. Thomas More, 20-25, 25-18, 25-14, 16-25, 15-13
Beresford def. Vermillion, 23-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-20
Bison def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-12, 25-7, 25-14
Bowman County, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-16, 25-23, 25-20
Britton-Hecla def. Langford, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Burke def. Gayville-Volin, 25-22, 21-25, 25-20, 25-12
Chester def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-18, 25-22
Colman-Egan def. Deubrook, 25-19, 25-18, 25-19
Corsica/Stickney def. Avon, 32-30, 25-23, 25-21
DeSmet def. Castlewood, 25-22, 25-23, 25-14
Douglas def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-14, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-11, 25-17, 25-23
Estelline/Hendricks def. Lake Preston, 25-20, 25-23, 25-14
Faulkton def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21
Flandreau def. Parker, 25-20, 25-10, 15-25, 25-20
Florence/Henry def. Deuel, 25-27, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14
Freeman def. Hanson, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17
Garretson def. West Central, 25-9, 25-15, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10
Herreid/Selby Area def. Sully Buttes, 26-24, 27-25, 16-25, 25-14
Highmore-Harrold def. Lyman, 25-11, 25-6, 25-9
Hill City def. Custer, 25-18, 25-13, 25-10
Hot Springs def. Spearfish, 21-25, 27-25, 25-14, 25-17
Huron def. Pierre, 25-23, 19-25, 25-14, 25-19
Irene-Wakonda def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26
Lakota Tech def. Edgemont, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20
Linton/HMB, N.D. def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-13, 25-15, 25-10
Madison def. Dell Rapids, 26-24, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21
McCook Central/Montrose def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 25-14
Milbank def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-15, 25-10, 25-7
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Tri-Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 30-28
Northwestern def. Groton Area, 25-13, 25-16, 25-11
Omaha Nation, Neb. def. Marty Indian, 12-25, 25-9, 18-25, 25-23
Parkston def. Bon Homme, 26-28, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15
Philip def. Bennett County, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-10
Platte-Geddes def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-13, 25-23, 25-13
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-23, 25-13, 25-15
Sioux Falls Christian def. Harrisburg, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Watertown, 25-14, 24-26, 25-14, 25-10
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 23-25, 25-12, 25-21, 28-26
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16
Sioux Falls Washington def. Brandon Valley, 26-28, 25-18, 22-25, 25-13, 15-9
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. def. Potter County, 25-23, 25-22, 25-16
Timber Lake def. Faith, 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13
Tiospa Zina Tribal def. Clark/Willow Lake, 22-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16, 15-10
Wagner def. Winner, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20
Wolsey-Wessington def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10
Chamberlain Triangular=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Chamberlain, 25-9, 25-18, 17-25, 25-23
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 22-25, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-12
Kadoka Triangular=
Kadoka Area def. Stanley County, 17-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-13
New Underwood def. Kadoka Area, 25-20, 25-20, 25-10
New Underwood def. Stanley County, 25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 26-24
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
