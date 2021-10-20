Vaccine doubts fuel doctor’s rise in Minnesota governor race

WATERTOWN, Minn. (AP) — A small-town family doctor angling to become Minnesota’s next governor is tapping conservative anger at the Democratic strategy of trying to vaccinate, mask and social-distance America out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Scott Jensen has been using social media to challenge the conventional wisdom surrounding COVID-19. His messaging has been a key part of how the former state senator has emerged as the early frontrunner among Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. Jensen acknowledges being a “contrarian” and “an outspoken sceptic” on COVID-19. But he says he’s not anti-vaccine or anti-science, a charge frequently leveled by Democrats.