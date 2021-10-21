100s more archaeological sites found on Mexico train route

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican experts say they have detected the ruins of almost 2,500 pre-Hispanic structures and 80 burial sites on just one-sixth of the route of the president’s controversial “Maya Train” project on the Yucatan peninsula. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History did not say Thursday whether any of the remains were disturbed or destroyed by the train project, which in some places runs alongside existing rail lines. The finds range from simple stone outlines of thatched pre-Hispanic Maya homes to ceremonial platforms. Potential damage to the environment and archaeological sites are some of the reasons why critics oppose the project. The train is intended to connect Caribbean beach resorts to the peninsula’s interior in a bid to stimulate economic development