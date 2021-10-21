12 Siouxland schools in this weeks Iowa high school football rankings

12 Siouxland schools in this weeks Iowa high school football rankingsUpdated
By The Associated Press
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2021 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy (11) 8-0 110 1
- Southeast Polk 7-1 96 2
- Urbandale 7-1 81 4
- Ankeny 6-2 76 5
- Iowa City High 7-1 59 7
- Marion Linn-Mar 7-1 51 6
- West Des Moines Dowling 5-3 40 10
- West Des Moines Valley 6-2 33 3
- Pleasant Valley 6-2 32 9
- Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 27 8
Others receiving votes: None.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
- Eldridge North Scott (11) 8-0 110 1
- Cedar Rapids Xavier 7-1 93 3
- Indianola 7-1 84 6
- Waverly-Shell Rock 7-1 72 5
- Winterset 7-1 61 7
- Council Bluffs Lewis Central 6-2 53 8
- Bondurant Farrar 7-1 49 2
- Decorah 6-2 25 9
- Norwalk 6-2 22 4
(tie) Webster City 6-2 22 10
Others receiving votes: Burlington 8. Spencer 3. Clear Creek-Amana 2. Fort Dodge 1.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
- Harlan (8) 8-0 105 1
- Boyden-Hull-RV (3) 8-0 101 2
- Solon 8-0 84 3
- Humboldt 8-0 79 4
- Manchester West Delaware 7-1 68 5
- Van Horne Benton 7-1 45 8
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-2 37 9
- Nevada 7-1 36 7
- Independence 7-1 35 6
- Adel ADM 6-2 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption 1. Grinnell 1.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
- O-A BCIG (6) 7-1 101 2
- Waukon (4) 7-1 96 3
- State Center West Marshall (1) 7-1 75 4
- Spirit Lake 6-2 69 6
- Greene County 7-1 64 5
- Southeast Valley, Gowrie 7-1 63 1
- Inwood West Lyon 6-2 46 T7
- West Union North Fayette 7-1 38 T7
- Central Lyon-GLR 5-3 19 10
- Estherville-Lincoln Central 5-3 17 9
Others receiving votes: Williamsburg 8. Oelwein 4. Osceola Clarke 2. New Hampton 2. Monticello 1.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
- Van Meter (10) 8-0 109 1
- Underwood 8-0 96 2
- Sigourney-Keota (1) 8-0 79 4
- Iowa City Regina 8-0 78 3
- Dike-New Hartford 8-0 68 5
- Dyersville Beckman 8-0 56 6
- Pella Christian 7-1 38 8
- AC GC 7-0 30 7
- Hawarden West Sioux 7-1 26 9
- Denver 7-1 20 10
Others receiving votes: South Central Calhoun 4. Waterloo Columbus 1.
Class A
Record Pts Prv
- Britt West Hancock (9) 8-0 108 1
- Troy Mills North Linn (2) 8-0 97 2
- Logan-Magnolia 7-1 80 4
- Grundy Center 7-1 73 5
- Lisbon 7-1 60 6
- Moville Woodbury Central 7-1 59 7
- North Butler 7-1 41 3
- Winthrop East Buchanan 7-1 37 9
- Lynnville-Sully 7-1 17 NR
- Fairbank Wapsie Valley 6-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Hartley HMS 9. Traer North Tama 7. Mount Ayr 2. Belle Plaine 1. Southwest Valley 1.Wapello 1.
Class 8-Man
Record Pts Prv
- Anita CAM (6) 8-0 102 1
- Montezuma (3) 9-0 91 2
- Easton Valley (1) 8-0 86 3
- Remsen Saint Mary's (1) 8-0 84 4
- Wayland WACO 8-0 57 5
- Audubon 7-1 47 6
- Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 8-0 46 7
- Lenox 8-0 45 8
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck 7-1 15 10
- Newell-Fonda 7-1 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Lansing Kee 6. Janesville 5. Gilbertville-Don Bosco 4. North English English Valleys 3. Fremont Mills, Tabor 1.