30 Nigerian students freed after 4 months in captivity

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — At least 30 students abducted in northwest Nigeria have regained their freedom, a government official has announced four months after the students were seized in June from the Federal Government College in Kebbi state. The students spent 4 months in captivity and while their freedom brought relief to families in Kebbi, dozens of their counterparts remain in captivity. Yahaya Sarki, Kebbi state governor’s spokesperson, said efforts are still ongoing to free those still being held. They are among more than 1,400 who have been abducted from their school in Africa’s most populous country in the last year. Sixteen of the affected children have died, according to UNICEF.