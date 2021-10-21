43 countries criticize China at UN for repression of Uyghurs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 40 mainly Western countries are criticizing China for the reported torture and repression of Uyghurs and other religious and ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Their statement at a U.N. meeting Thursday kept a spotlight on the region where foreign governments and researchers say an estimated 1 million people or more have been confined in camps. Cuba followed immediately with a statement on behalf of 62 countries saying what happens in Xinjiang is China’s internal affair, and dismissing all allegations as based on “political motivation” and “disinformation.” The rival statements spotlight tensions between China and the West over human rights.