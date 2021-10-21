A cool day before a chance for frost and freezing tonight

**Freeze Warning for southern and eastern Siouxland from 1 AM to 10 AM Friday**



SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Colder air continues to funnel in on the back side of yesterday's front.



It remains pretty windy through the morning hours and, with cloud cover remaining in place, it will be a struggle to warm up.



The afternoon does look a little nicer with some sunshine breaking through and winds beginning to ease, but we will still likely temperatures barely climb into the 50s today.



Tonight there will be partly cloudy skies.



The area will be cold enough overnight to see frost but the areas of clearing could drop far enough to see a freeze.



If you have plants outside that you want to keep, you will want to bring them inside today.



Friday will be similar today with less wind involved.



We may have enough moisture around to squeeze out a light shower Friday morning but will see some sunshine by the afternoon.



After another night with some areas of frost and freeze, we return to the upper 50s for Saturday.



More on our frost and freeze chances and a look ahead to the weekend on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.