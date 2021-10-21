Australian police offer reward after 4-year-old disappears

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Australian police have posted a $750,000 reward for information about a 4-year-old girl who officials suspect was snatched from a tent at a remote coastal location five days earlier. Cleo Smith was reportedly last seen by her parents early Saturday at the Blowholes Shacks campsite near Carnarvon, about 900 kilometers (560 miles) north of Perth. The search initially focused on the ocean on the assumption that she had wandered from the tent. But police now say her tent’s zipper was opened by someone taller than the child.