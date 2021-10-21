Bernini’s dazzling chapel even brighter after restoration

ROME (AP) — A chapel in a Rome church that is home to a Baroque sculptural masterpiece by Gian Lorenzo Bernini has been made even more dazzling after restoration. Art and restoration specialists presented the results in the Cornaro Chapel in St. Mary of the Victory Church on Thursday. The chapel’s centerpiece is one of Bernini’s most celebrated sculptures, depicting the mystical experience of St. Theresa of Avila. Known as the “Ecstasy of St. Theresa,” the marble statue is illuminated by rays of sunlight streaming through an opening. During the restoration of the 17th-century work, specialists removed incrustations on the glass that filters the light, rendering the theatrical scene even more dramatic.