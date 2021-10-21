Buzzards settle in North Carolina town despite scare tactics

BUNN, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina town finds itself under siege by buzzards, and nothing local leaders do to scare them off seems to be working. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the buzzards have chosen the town of Bunn as their meeting place. In December, the local high school fired a propane cannon day and night. The high school also hung effigies around its rooftop to keep the birds from swooping down to congregate. That didn’t work, either. One resident says she counted 58 buzzards in her yard, on her roof and on a fence.