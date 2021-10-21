Councilman facing DWI charge to finish term but end campaign

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans City Council member facing a drunk driving charge for the third time says he’ll finish out his term while undergoing inpatient addiction treatment. However, Jared Brossett also said in a Thursday statement that he’s suspending his campaign for another term on the council. Brossett currently represents a council district. He had been running for a city-wide “at large” council post. Brossett was arrested on a driving while intoxicated charge early Monday. Brossett was arrested in June of 2020 after he crashed a city-owned vehicle. He pleaded no contest to reckless driving in Florida in 2006 after initially facing a DWI charge.