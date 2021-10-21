Des Moines man charged with murder in death of Omaha woman

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested a Des Moines man on murder charges in the shooting death of an Omaha woman at a Des Moines bar. Police on Wednesday charged 33-year-old Wichang Gach Chawech with first-degree murder and attempted murder in connection with the Oct. 10 shooting at the High Dive Bar. Two people were injured in the shooting and on Tuesday, 26-year-old Nyamal Deng died at a hospital. A 27-year-old man was treated for his injury and released from the hospital. Chawech was held at the Polk County Jail. The death was the eight homicide in Des Moines this year.