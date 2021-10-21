FBI: Remains found confirmed to be Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The FBI has confirmed that the remains found at a Florida wilderness park are those of Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

Petito was found slain at a Wyoming national park while the pair was on a cross-country van trip chronicled on social media.

According to the FBI's Denver office, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains belonged to Laundrie. The remains were discovered Wednesday in a swampy nature preserve near North Port, Florida after items belonging to Laundrie were discovered.

Laundries’ family told investigators that Laundrie had gone hiking at the Florida preserve. His parents went to the area with law enforcement Wednesday to examine one of Laundrie’s favorite trails and they uncovered a backpack and a notebook belonging to him.

Officials say that the remains were found later in an area that had been previously covered in water.

Authorities had been searching for Laundrie since Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents' home in Florida.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.