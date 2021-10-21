FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say remains found in a Florida wilderness park are those of Brian Laundrie, who was a person of interest in the death of girlfriend Gabby Petito. Petito was found slain at a Wyoming national park months while the pair was on a cross-country van trip chronicled on social media. The FBI’s Denver office said in a news release that a comparison of dental records confirmed that the remains were Laundrie. The remains were discovered Wednesday in a swampy nature preserve near North Port, Florida, after a massive search. That search began shortly after Laundrie disappeared Sept. 14, two weeks after the 23-year-old returned alone to his parents’ home in Florida.