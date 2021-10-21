Former Greek PM Papandreou seeks political comeback

Former Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou says he will seek the leadership of the once-powerful Socialist party founded by his father, in an effort to revive its popularity that plummeted during a recent financial crisis. Papandreou’s father Andreas and grandfather George also served as prime ministers in liberal and Socialist governments. Family ties still hold powerful influence in Greek politics. Papandreou served as prime minister for just over two years in 2009-2011, stepping down after proposing a referendum on the terms of an international bailout. Creditors shot down the idea, and Papandreou quit to make way for a caretaker government and new elections.