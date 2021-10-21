Harris campaigns in Virginia, calls governor’s race ‘tight’

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has traveled to the Washington suburbs to campaign for Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe in a Virginia governor’s race that she acknowledges looks closer than once expected. Harris told hundreds of cheering supporters in a parking lot outside a county fire station in Dumfries on Thursday night that, “This race is tight.” She said, “We’ve got to make clear, Virginia, that we’re paying attention.” Though Republicans haven’t won statewide office here since 2009, recent polls show McAuliffe, a former Virginia governor, in a potentially close race with Republican former business executive Glenn Youngkin.