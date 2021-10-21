In memoir, Katie Couric writes of feeling betrayed by Lauer

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Couric, in a new memoir called “Going There,” writes of feeling betrayed by Matt Lauer following the sexual misconduct accusations that led to his firing at the “Today” show in 2017. She details the disintegration of their relationship to the point where she believes she will never talk to him again. Couric’s book does go there, taking shots at some of the people she feels wronged her through the years. But it also includes some tough self-evaluation of her own mistakes through the years, and the heartbreaking regrets she had after the death of her first husband, lawyer Jay Monahan, of cancer when he was only 42.