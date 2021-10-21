Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A state agency has released a second set of maps revising Iowa's four congressional districts and legislative boundaries as redistricting moves to the next phase of the process.

The Iowa Legislative Services Agency released the new maps Thursday and lawmakers are set to meet on Oct. 28 for a special session to consider them.

The new proposed maps come after Senate Republicans voted down the first proposed maps on October 5. They took issue with the compactness of districts and population distribution.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, released the following statement regarding the newly proposed maps:

“I appreciate the work LSA has done to quickly attempt to address the concerns the Senate expressed with Plan One. Plan Two is a regular part of the process outlined in Iowa law. I look forward to reviewing the map and its adherence to the criteria established in Iowa law.”

Lawmakers can only accept or reject the first or second plans. If these latest maps are rejected, the LSA will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process. If the second maps are rejected, it would be the first time in 40 years that the Iowa Legislature took the process to the third set of maps.