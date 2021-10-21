Iran awards scientific prize to 2 US-based physicists

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has awarded a prestigious prize in the study of science and technology to two physicists based in the United States. Harvard University physics professor Cumrun Vafa received The Mustafa Prize in science and technology. Vafa, an Iranian-American, said the award reminds him “that there is no border for science and technology and they belong to all human beings.” He donated his award to an Iranian science foundation. A quantum professor at Princeton University, Bangladesh-born M. Zahid Hasan, received the prize, too. Three other scientists from Lebanon, Pakistan and Morocco also won awards. Each of the five won $500,000. They were selected from more than 500 entrants.