Lakes Area News: Major boat ramp to temporarily close on Big Spirit Lake for shoreline restoration project

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) - A boat ramp in the Iowa Great Lakes will be temporarily closing as part of a shoreline restoration project.

The commonly used boat ramp and access area in the Iowa Great Lakes will be closed for a month starting next week.

Dusten Paulus, a wildlife technician with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the closure of Hales Slough Area on the northeast side of Big Spirit Lake is part of the ongoing Angler's Bay Shoreline Restoration Project in that same area.

”We're going to have a contractor move in there to help us remove some large cottonwood trees, a few willows, and a couple of ash as part of the bigger Angler's Bay Shoreline restoration project which is about a mile-long stretch. This portion should only take about a month. It should be opened back up by about Thanksgiving,” said Paulus.

Paulus said the primary goal of the restoration project is to protect a strand of rare aquatic vegetation in that area, which is essential for water quality and habitat.