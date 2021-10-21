Skip to Content

Lincoln police seek vehicle tied to fatal crash on US 77

8:50 am Nebraska news from the Associated Press

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a motorist after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision that shut down southbound lanes of U.S. 77 for four hours in Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that a Lincoln police spokesperson declined to say whether the driver of a car captured in a video near the scene of the Wednesday morning crash is thought to be directly involved in the collision or whether it was a hit-and-run.  Further details on the pedestrian and what led to the crash haven’t been released.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content