Lincoln police seek vehicle tied to fatal crash on US 77

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a motorist after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision that shut down southbound lanes of U.S. 77 for four hours in Lincoln. The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that a Lincoln police spokesperson declined to say whether the driver of a car captured in a video near the scene of the Wednesday morning crash is thought to be directly involved in the collision or whether it was a hit-and-run. Further details on the pedestrian and what led to the crash haven’t been released.