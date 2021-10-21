More water woes for Benton Harbor after pipe rupture

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan city that’s already struggling with lead in its water has lost most water service due to a pipe rupture. Schools in Benton Harbor were closed Thursday, a day after the break occurred. Mayor Marcus Muhammad calls it a “major problem.” Residents have been urged to use free bottled water for drinking and cooking due to elevated levels of lead. Bathing and washing clothes with tap water is OK — if it’s available. It’s another blow for the predominantly Black, mostly low-income community of 9,700, about 100 miles from Chicago. Meanwhile, a state House committee in Lansing is holding a hearing on Benton Harbor’s lead and the state’s response.