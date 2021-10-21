Much of Siouxland expecting a frost or freeze into Friday morning

**Freeze Warning for southern and eastern Siouxland tonight into early Friday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was nothing warm about today as clouds hung pretty tough and many of our highs only got into the 40s.

Tonight will give us clouds from time to time which could make a difference in how the overnight lows turn out.

It does, however, look like a good portion of Siouxland will have a good chance of seeing a frost or a freeze with lows dipping close to 30 degrees.

Friday will give us some morning clouds and maybe a slight chance of some sprinkles or a light shower.

By the afternoon we should break into some sunshine and see highs head into the mid 50s.

We’ll see more freezing temperatures by Saturday morning as lows head into the low 30s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and a bit warmer by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

A system will then spread into the region giving us a chance of some showers and thunderstorms by Saturday night with more showers likely on Sunday with highs only near 50.

Our weather pattern stays a little active next week as well.

I'll take a look at the 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.