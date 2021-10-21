Skip to Content

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims. That’s according to a proposed settlement filed in federal court in Philadelphia on Wednesday. Critics say the use of “race-norming” in the testing has made it difficult for Black retirees to qualify for awards that average $500,000 or more. The proposed changes come after months of closed-door negotiations. The NFL says the plan would provide “a race-neutral evaluation process” and “diagnostic accuracy and fairness in the concussion settlement.” The league says it hopes Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody approves it promptly.

