NOAA predicts what to expect for the upcoming winter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, has released its outlook for the upcoming winter.

Like last year, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center expects a La Nina pattern to be in place for the winter. That typically means warmer temperatures for the southern and eastern US while cooler temperatures are found in the northwest. Siouxland is in the middle. There is no strong signal for temperature in either direction.

As for precipitation, the southern US usually ends up drier than average in a La Nina winter. The northern and western US typically sees more precipitation. However, Siouxland again has no strong signal for this winter.

"Your particular region tends to be in a battle zone. So, for example, the east coast track is somewhat more inland than it would normally be in a La Nina," said Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operation Prediction Branch of NOAA's Climate Prediction Center. "Also, the storm track across the Northern Plains is highly variable and also shifted in large part to the west, with the low pressure in the Pacific northwest. So what happens is your particular region is in area of very high changeable weather from week to week."

One thing that could be more certain? Just like last year, it could be a year with several systems that come in from Canada and bring lighter snowfalls. These types of systems tend to bring one- to three-inch snowfalls rather than larger totals.

"Very often, we will have a downstream trough that will end up developing or we have the systems developing across western Canada. You know, the typical 'Alberta Clipper' from that, Saskatchewan region, develop and move southeast across the Northern Plains and into the Great Lakes." said Gottschalck.

As for our drought situation, there may be some small improvement over the next few months in northwest Iowa. However, a widespread major improvement is not expected due to the ground freezing with the onset of winter and the inability of water to soak into the soil.