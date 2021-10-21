Offender with commuted sentence pleads guilty to new charge

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A man who was charged by federal prosecutors with producing child pornography after former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin commuted his state sex crime convictions has entered a guilty plea. News outlets report 27-year-old Dayton Jones pleaded guilty Wednesday to the charge during a proceeding in federal court in Paducah. A plea deal calls for Jones to be sentenced to 10 years in prison. The federal charge stemmed from events that led to sodomy and other charges against him by Kentucky prosecutors in 2014. Bevin commuted the sentence in 2019, nullifying the case in state court. Federal prosecutors charged Jones the following year. Bevin issued hundreds of pardons before leaving office, attracting criticism.