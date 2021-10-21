Oklahoma GOP leaders upset over nonbinary birth certificate

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican leaders in Oklahoma are expressing outrage after learning the State Department of Health issued a birth certificate this year with a nonbinary gender designation. The agency issued the birth certificate to an Oregon resident who was born in Oklahoma. Kit Lorelied identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they and them. Lorelied filed a lawsuit after the department initially refused the request. The department, represented by the Office of the Attorney General, reached a settlement in which it agreed to add nonbinary as an option. Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt condemned the settlement Thursday. Republican legislative leaders said the agency wasn’t authorized to enter into the agreement.