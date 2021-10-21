Over 180 people killed after heavy rains in Nepal and India

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Floods and landslides triggered by days of torrential rains have killed at least 99 people in Nepal since Monday. In neighboring India, heavy downpours this week have also wreaked havoc, killing at least 88 people, while flooding roads, destroying bridges and causing landslides in which several homes were washed away. Forecasters in Nepal are anticipating moderate rainfall later on Thursday but expect the weather to improve by the end of the week. India has seen worrisome rains this week too. Landslides caused by downpours have killed at least 46 people in the northern state of Uttarakhand and 42 people in the southern state of Kerala, which is on alert for more rains.