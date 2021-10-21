Pedestrian dies after being struck by state patrol vehicle

WALTHILL, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman died after she was struck by a patrol vehicle near Walthill. The patrol says an investigator was driving south on Highway 77 early Thursday when his vehicle struck a woman in the southbound lane of the highway. The patrol investigator called for paramedics but the woman died at the scene. A preliminary investigation shows the woman left a home near the highway and crossed the northbound lane before being struck on the southbound lane. No further details have been released. The patrol has asked the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the crash.