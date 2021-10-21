Pedestrian struck and killed by NSP vehicle in northeast Nebraska, incident under investigation

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska sheriff's department is helping investigate a fatal crash involving a Nebraska State Patrol investigator.

The NSP says the crash happened at about 5 a.m. near Walthill. A press release states an on-duty NSP investigator was driving southbound on Highway 77 in an unmarked NSP vehicle when they struck a pedestrian about one mile north of Walthill.

Paramedics were called, but the pedestrian, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation shows the pedestrian had left a rural home on Highway 77, crossed the northbound lane, and was in the southbound lane when the collision occurred. No other injuries were reported.

“We are heartbroken at this tragic incident,” said Colonel John Bolduc with NSP. “Our condolences are with the family of the pedestrian and our thoughts are also with our investigator who was involved in this unfortunate situation.”

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation at this time.