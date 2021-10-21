Salvadoran man admits guilt in 4 Nevada killings

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Salvadoran immigrant has told a judge that he killed four people in Nevada. Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman pleaded guilty Thursday in Reno to killing Gerald and Sharon David with a gun he stole from their Reno home in January 2019. The judge said Martinez Guzman has to appear separately in Douglas County to admit killing two women in Gardnerville. Martinez Guzman told police he committed a series of break-ins, thefts and shootings because he needed money to buy methamphetamine. The 22-year-old man’s plea deal avoids the death penalty. He is expected to be sentenced to prison for the rest of his life.