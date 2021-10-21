Ramp closure off Interstate 129 in Sioux City continues

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Earlier Thursday the 144 Exit leading to South Sioux City, Nebraska off southbound Interstate 129 and westbound U.S Highway 20, was closed due to a bridge overlay project happening near the exit.

The closure lasted from 8 a.m. Thursday morning until 10 a.m.

The exit will be closed again during the same time period Friday, Oct. 22. During the closure of the ramp, traffic will be redirected to Singing Hills Boulevard, where they will turn around and head northbound on Interstate 129 and west on U.S. Highway 20 towards South Sioux City.

During the closure members with the Iowa DOT recommend motorists drive with caution, and to obey posted speed limit and other signs in the work area.