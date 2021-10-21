Sioux County Sheriff’s Office partners with Seasons Center for mental health assistance

SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) -- The Sioux County Sheriff's Office has an asset at hand, almost like a mental health task force.

The sheriff's office is partnered with Seasons Center for Behavioral Health to provide a mobile crisis program. If the sheriff's office feels it can't respond or deescalate a situation properly, deputies call in crisis specialists with Seasons.

The sheriff's office has already used the 24-hour crisis line numerous times for mental health and substance abuse calls.

Janelle Hultquist on the crisis staff said this partnership provides people the right kind of help.

"So then, after that initial mobile crisis call... if they're suicidal... we'll do an assessment, and we'll do some safety planning and things like that. Then we offer up to 60 days of care coordination after that, just making sure that we get them into the right services and referrals as necessary, where they need to go," said Hultquist.

Captain Jamie Vanvoorst said this partnership allows more options when deputies are called. His staff receives special training yearly but said the crisis line provides a true expert at a scene. He remembers responding to a call involving a young girl dealing with issues at home with her father.

"That wasn't really what this young girl, that wasn't the best for her because we too, were guys like her dad. That's how she saw us. We weren't getting anywhere she was angry and upset. It was great for us to be able to turn to someone and say, 'Here's someone better to talk to and your situation,'" said Cpt. Vanvoorst.

Vanvoorst said having the crisis line can allow deputies to leave someone in better hands and respond elsewhere in the community. He said a lot of times, people associate calling the sheriff with going to jail, but that doesn't have to be the case with these types of calls thanks to Seasons Center.