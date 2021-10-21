South Dakota ready to inoculate state’s young people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Health officials in South Dakota say they’re prepared to handle the vaccination of the state’s young people as federal regulators weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving COVID-19 shots to children ages 5 to 11. The White House detailed plans Wednesday for the Pfizer shot to be given to elementary school youngsters with federal authorization expected in a matter of weeks. Sanford Health chief physician, Dr. Jeremy Cauwels, says the health care provider has been able to maintain a vaccine supply in all of its clinics, so when approval is given, they will be ready.