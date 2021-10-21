‘Spook-tacular’ children’s carnival returning to Norfolk, NE

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - The 18th annual Spooktacular children's carnival is returning to Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Nebraska next week.

The event will be at the Chuck M Pohlman Agriculture Complex. There will be carnival games, a petting zoo, a haunted house, and a variety of games.

The event had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic but is back for 2021.

"We're just really excited to be back. I think everybody just misses engagement and being together and having these fun carnivals and things of the past, these traditions that we used to have, so that's what we're most looking forward to," said Carissa, Kollath, the college's director of student activities.

The event will be next Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free and you can buy four carnival tickets for $1.

Masks will be required for those who attend.