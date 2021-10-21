Skip to Content

Study: Only 2% of global giving goes to curb climate change

National news from the Associated Press

Global philanthropic spending to help halt climate change grew last year — but still remains less than 2% of all giving, according to a new report from the ClimateWorks Foundation. In 2019, the group estimates that $5 billion to $9 billion went to curb climate change. Last year, it grew to $6 billion to $10 billion. That estimate does not include the nearly $800 million that the Bezos Earth Fund gave to climate-change efforts at the end of 2020 because the announcement came late in the year and the group did not have the data it needed to assess those gifts.

Associated Press

