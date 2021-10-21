Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
8:27 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

NSAA Playoffs=

Class D-1=

First Round=

Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6

Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30

Stanton 57, Heartland 12

Class D-2=

First Round=

Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34

Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary’s 26

Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41

Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14

Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12

Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0

Mead 26, Wynot 20

Mullen 58, Loomis 12

Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content