Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
NSAA Playoffs=
Class D-1=
First Round=
Anselmo-Merna 36, Summerland 6
Neligh-Oakdale 64, Tri County 30
Stanton 57, Heartland 12
Class D-2=
First Round=
Blue Hill 28, Garden County 8
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 66, Fullerton 34
Elgin Public/Pope John 30, St. Mary’s 26
Falls City Sacred Heart 63, Osmond 41
Humphrey St. Francis 42, Allen 14
Johnson-Brock 56, Winside 12
Kenesaw 56, Medicine Valley 0
Mead 26, Wynot 20
Mullen 58, Loomis 12
Sandhills/Thedford 60, Lawrence-Nelson 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
