Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20
Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14
Gibbon Triangular=
Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12
St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18
Heartland Athletic Conference=
Seventh Place=
Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12
Homer Triangular=
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16
Metro Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Third Place=
Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25
Omaha Duchesne Triangular=
Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19
Southern Nebraska Conference=
Consolation=
Semifinal=
David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23
Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23
Seventh Place=
Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20
Third Place=
Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12
Wisner-Pilger Triangular=
Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5
Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14
