Thursday’s Scores

New
8:26 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Holyoke, Colo. def. Perkins County, 25-12, 25-16, 25-20

Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer

Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-15, 25-14

Gibbon Triangular=

Gibbon def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

St. Paul def. Gibbon, 25-5, 25-12

St. Paul def. Wood River, 25-11, 24-26, 25-18

Heartland Athletic Conference=

Seventh Place=

Lincoln High def. Norfolk, 25-27, 25-13, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12

Homer Triangular=

Wakefield def. Homer, 25-19, 25-16

Metro Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 19-25, 25-10, 25-9

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Fifth Place=

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Third Place=

Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 27-25

Omaha Duchesne Triangular=

Bennington def. Wahoo, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19

Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Wahoo, 25-23, 25-19

Southern Nebraska Conference=

Consolation=

Semifinal=

David City def. Centennial, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23

Milford def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-11, 25-23

Seventh Place=

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-15, 25-20

Third Place=

Sutton def. Thayer Central, 25-21, 25-12

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Wisner-Pilger def. Fort Calhoun, 25-10, 25-5

Wisner-Pilger def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-11, 25-14

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

