Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14
Class 9A State=
First Round=
Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6
Wall 56, North Central Co-Op 6
Class 9B State=
First Round=
Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0
Class 11B State=
First Round=
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6
Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
