Thursday’s Scores

8:17 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 49, Sioux Falls Jefferson 6

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 41, Aberdeen Central 14

Class 9A State=

First Round=

Howard 40, Kimball/White Lake 6

Wall 56, North Central Co-Op 6

Class 9B State=

First Round=

Alcester-Hudson 34, Sully Buttes 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 40, Corsica/Stickney 0

Class 11B State=

First Round=

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Hot Springs 6

Winner 60, Clark/Willow Lake 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Associated Press

